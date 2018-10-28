‘RHOBH’ Alum Brandi Glanville Accused of Assaulting Actor

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Celebrity Big Brother contestant Brandi Glanville was accused of assaulting an actor at George Clooney’s Halloween party. Glanville later denied the claims.

On Saturday morning, TMZ published an account from actor Kobie “DJ K-LUV” Randolph, who told police that Glanville attended the party with a woman who was in a relationship with him in the past. The woman punched him in the face, causing a split lip, Randolph claims. He also sent TMZ a photo that appears to show his lip bleeding.

Glanville told police she broke up the fight, while Randolph claims she was involved in attacking him. He said the two women attacked him with “12 uppercuts like I’m in a boxing match” and complained that no one else at the party helped him.

Police arrived at the party, but did not arrest anyone. However, Randolph filed a police report.

Glanville, 45, later took to Twitter to clear her name.

“I didn’t hit anyone or see a fight at all!! I don’t know ‘DJKLUV’ end of story @TMZ,” Glanville wrote.

In another tweet, Glanville told Randolph to “leave me out of this” and said she did not even see him get punched.

“please leave me out of this!! @djkluv You walked up to me & your ex girlfriend on the dance floor U2 started talking so I walked away 2 the bar with ur friend,” Glanville tweeted. “I did not see u get punched & I did not punch u. I’m in no way responsible 4 what happened between U & Ur ex-gf!”

In her latest tweet on the subject, Glanville simply wrote, “I hate liars!”

She also retweeted a fan who wrote, “Seriously, 12 upper cuts would have knocked you out! @BrandiGlanville is not #WWE material. Brandi cuts you with words! Lol.”

“You know it love,” Glanville replied.

A Beverly Hills Police Department officer confirmed to PEOPLE that a batter report was filed on Friday, but could not identify who filed it.

Glanville was a member of the RHOBH cast from 2011 to 2016 and was married to actor Eddie Cibrian from 2001 to 2010. She has appeared on Celebrity Apprentice and both the U.K. and U.S. editions of Celebrity Big Brother. Glanville was evicted during week three of the U.S. Celebrity Big Brother.

Last week, Glanville revealed that she was the victim of a burglary while she and her two sons were home.

“I’m fine but just shaken up. This happened mid-day when the boys and I were home,” Glanville told Us Weekly on Oct. 23. “We have an alarm, but it wasn’t set because we were there and I felt safe in my home because we have a security system and gates.”

“People be very careful set your alarms even when you’re at home my house was burglarized yesterday while my kids and I were both there #scary,” she tweeted after the incident.

