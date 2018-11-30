‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Slams Husband Gregg Leakes in Midst of Stage 3 Cancer Battle: ‘Mean, Grouchy, Evil’

Just days after announcing her husband’s battle with colon cancer, Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has slammed him for his negative attitude.

On Thursday, Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, took to Instagram to share an inspirational message “to all my men” listing a number of important life lessons, including loving others and forgiving. His message, however, seems to have struck a nerve with Leakes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a since-deleted comment, the RHOA star slammed her husband, accusing him of not practicing what he preaches.

“Well u need to do everything you posted! Practice what you preach,” she wrote, later adding in a second comment, “You need to pray for yourself! This mean, grouchy, evil stuff u pulling these days are NOT cool.”

After another user called her a “cool piece of work” and noted the “tables can easily turn,” she turned her frustrations on them.

“Chileeee shut up!” she wrote in response. “Gregg has done so much s—. It didn’t just start! While u commenting saying s– to me, ask him what has he done! Oh, and by the way, Gregg isn’t bed stricken and needing daily help! You got it twisted.”

Leakes’ frustrations didn’t end on Instagram, the star later taking to Twitter, writing “I would just think if I have or had cancer, I would see life so differently! Not be mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me.”

When one follower replied, “Unfortunately the closest person receives the undeserved lashing out, stay strong Sis… just breathe,” Leakes responded, “Naw I don’t think I can do it.”

Leakes’ comments come just weeks after she shared on the Season 11 premiere of RHOA that her husband is battling stage three colon cancer. After the announcement, she addressed the diagnosis and its effect on her marriage during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“The day that Gregg told us Gregg has cancer, my life changed in that moment,” she said. “You know, being a caretaker is very hard. It’s just been very difficult. I feel like that day I lost my husband — because he’s not with me; we don’t do the things that we normally do together. It changed our life. We’re not even in the same bedroom.”

Leakes had first revealed her husband’s battle with cancer in June, writing in an Instagram post, “Our New Normal and the fight begins #f—kcancer.” The announcement came just three weeks after she had revealed that her husband had been in the hospital for more than two weeks.