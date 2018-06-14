‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes’ Reveals Husband Gregg Leakes Has Cancer

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has revealed that her husband, Gregg Leakes, has cancer, sharing the news in a social media post this week.

Leakes shared an image of her husband sitting in a chair with his arms crossed, a computer screen next to him featuring the word "Cancer" with a red line through it.

"Our New Normal and the fight begins #mdandersoncancercenter #yougotthis#iloveyou," Leakes captioned the post.

In May, Leakes had revealed that she was canceling her upcoming comedy shows due to Gregg's extended stay in the hospital, sharing on Instagram that he had been in the hospital for 15 days straight.

"First of all, I just want to say that I feel very blessed and extremely lucky to be able to do what I do. I'm so grateful that you guys purchased tickets to see me everywhere," she said at the time. "I have to cancel my Albany, New York show and my New York City Caroline's show. Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital."

"I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money's worth knowing that my husband is in the hospital not feeling well," Leakes continued. "He has said to me over and over again, 'Go on, go out there, have a good time, do the show, I'm going to be fine.' But I find it mentally very hard for me to do that."

"Gregg will be out of the hospital this week," she concluded. "He will be stronger, he will be better and we will be out here doing this show again in no time. Thank you for loving me! Thank you so much."

Leakes and Gregg married in 1997, separating in 2010 before reconciling and getting remarried in 2013.

A November 2017 episode of RHOA saw Gregg hospitalized for a "dangerously low" heart rate.

"I heard his voice on the phone and I knew that he was afraid," Leakes said during the episode. "Oh my God, what if Gregg doesn't come home? What will they find? Is this something that Gregg's not telling me? I can't even imaging Gregg not walking on this earth. I can't do this. Gregg has to get better."

