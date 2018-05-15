‘RHOA’ Regular Shamea Morton Pregnant With First Child

The Real Housewives of Atlanta crew is about to grow! Shamea Morton, a regular on the Bravo reality series, and husband Gerald Mwangi are expecting their first child together.

“I am due around Thanksgiving,” Morton told Us Weekly after breaking the news Sunday at her 36th birthday party, held at Sage Woodfire Tavern Perimeter in Atlanta alongside co-stars Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield.

“God has blessed me so much. I’ve got a great husband that I love so much. I’ve got awesome, awesome friends and family,” the former Atlanta Falcons cheerleader said. “The only thing I can ask if for a healthy baby.”

The room immediately erupted into applause, reports Us, when Morton and her husband held up signs. Hers read, “S— just real,” while his featured drawings of sperm and read: “One made it.”

Williams told the publication she had suspected her longtime friend was expecting her first child.

“No one knew except my husband and my sister,” Morton said. “Porsha was trying to give me Hennessy, I was telling her I was waiting for my birthday to drink. She knew I was lying, she was like, ‘B— you are pregnant.’”

Morton and her husband will reveal the sex of their baby on their anniversary, both to friend and themselves.

“I never thought I was one of those people who would say I don’t care what sex, I just want a healthy baby, but now I really don’t care. We just want a healthy baby,” she said. “I want two kids and my husband wants five. I joke with him and tell him you are going to do a lot of love making to have five.”

The Bravo personality and Mwangi tied the knot in Nairobi, Kenya in July 2017. Fans will remember that Williams took heat for skipping the affair, but Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, made the 19-hour trip.

The couple had dated for more than three years before making things official.

“He is amazing. He is definitely Godsend. And they say you got to kiss a couple of frogs before you get your Prince Charming, and that is definitely what he is,” Morton gushed to Bravo’s Daily Dish prior to the ceremony. “I think about where I was five years ago even, and I think about where I am now, and all I can say is, God, he is good, and he is so merciful, and he is understanding, and he is so patient.”

Morton first appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta as Williams’ friend back in 2015, and will continue to appear on the reality series part time, explaining, “My husband is private and thinks it will ruin his business.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Shamea Morton