‘RHOA’ Fans Think Controversial Regular Marlo Hampton Is Gunning for Her Own Peach

Marlo Hampton might as well be an honorary Housewife.

The controversial friend has been popping up in The Real Housewives of Atlanta since season four, and has taken a main role as peacekeeper between NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams in season 10 of the Bravo show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sunday, the web series star hosted a party to help bring the two cast members together after Leakes said on an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! that Williams should be fired “right away, honey.”

“That right there is backstabbing at its best,” Williams said earlier this season. “No more pain and no more drama. If that’s what you’re coming at me with, to the left.”

Possibly more important to Hampton than getting her friends back together, viewers speculated, was getting her own contracted spot on the show, known to Housewives fans as getting “a peach.”

If PorsHo can have a peach why can’t @iheartMarlo ??? #RHOA — Foxy Felon (@ThaRealLeandra) January 8, 2018

We know why Marlo is interested in getting y’all together nene #RHOA pic.twitter.com/vhDKGzSNhl — Kal (@kal_mont) January 8, 2018

I thought you had to have a peach in order to organize a housewife party. Marlo must have a nectarine. #RHOA — Neisha (@mzneisha0005) January 8, 2018

Marlo is really trying to get that peach this season. #rhoa — Ash (@The_Black_Daria) January 8, 2018

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo