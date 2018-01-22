‘RHOA’ Cast Member Kim Zolciak Poses in Sultry Bikini Amid Kandi Burruss Feud

Kim Zolciak Biermann posted a cleavage-baring bikini photo on Tuesday, just two days after she accused fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kandi Burruss and Burruss’ husband of being “full on swingers.”

🎙💧 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 16, 2018 at 7:01pm PST

The 39-year-old Zolciak Biermann posted the photo with just emojis in the caption. One was a studio microphone and the other was a water drop. On Wednesday, Zolciak also posted another photo from a beach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I see Karma on the horizon,” she wrote in the caption.

I see Karma on the horizon A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 17, 2018 at 8:05pm PST

Since then, Zolciak Biermann has shared photos of her twins, Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. Even though they are only four-years-old, Zolciak Biermann set up Instagram pages for both of them.

She also posted a photo of her husband, Kroy Biermann, on Sunday. She also posted photos of daughter Brielle Karenna Biermann’s artwork.

While Bravo aired the Jan. 14 episode of RHOA, Burruss took to twitter to accuse Zolciak Biermann of lying.

“I’m sick of these b— lying on me. [Kim Zolciak Biermann] I have NEVER wanted you or your box,” Burruss tweeted during the broadcast. “And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass b—. Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here… This is my house. You’re just a visitor!”

I’m sick of these bitches lying on me. @KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass bitch. Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here… This is my house. You’re just a visitor! — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 15, 2018

Zolciak Biermann shot back by accusing Burruss of leading a “swingers” lifestyle with her husband.

“If anybody is lying it’s you [Kandi],” Zolciak Biermann tweeted. “You and your husband are full on swingers f— all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And b— if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!”

If anybody is lying it’s you @Kandi You and your husband are full on swingers fucking all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And bitch if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!” 💋 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) January 15, 2018

Burruss later replied, writing “PSA: stop lying.” She included a link to a now-deleted post on Instagram.

Later, Zolciak Biermann denied ever suggesting that Burruss tried to hook up with her.

“I need to address this stuff with Kandi: Saying I wouldn’t let someone ‘lick my box’ is totally and completely different than saying she TRIED!” Zolciak Biermann told Bravo. “There have been points in my friendship with Kandi where there has been tension, disagreements, etc. and out of my knowledge about how open she is with her sex life, I jokingly said the tension might be from me not letting her lick my box.”

She continued, “I never said the phrase, ‘I swear on my kids I wouldn’t let her lick my box.’ Two different sentences said at two different times. All that being said, Kandi and I both know what has gone on during our entire friendship and for her to react the way she has was alarming to me and shows just how far the disconnect is after being gone so long. I had and do have a friendship with Kandi, and I have dealt with this the way friends should.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kim Zolciak Biermann