‘RHOA’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Kim Zolciak Biermann’s Return

Kim Zolciak Biermann is back on Real Housewives of Atlanta and fans are living for her return.

The OG housewife left the show during season five in 2012 after receiving a Bravo spin-off Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, which concentrated on her wedding to husband Kroy Biermann. When it was renewed, the network shortened its name to Don’t Be Tardy, which is still a hit today.

The 39-year-old is doing pretty well for herself, but fans have long complained that her absence from the show left a gaping hole. Many missed her “tell it like it is” sense of self, while others missed her constant sparring with castmate NeNe Leakes.

Zolciak Biermann did return to the show at the end of season nine for a brief appearance, but said this summer that she would be playing a bigger part as a returning guest in season 10.

Sunday marked her first appearance on the season, and fans were counting down the minutes until her larger-than-life persona graced their screens.

When she did appear, showing up to Leakes’ “Girls and Gays” party as Sheree Whitfield’s plus one, she immediately began to stir the tea, showing off photos of Leakes’ car allegedly parked in a handicapped parking spot and calling castmate Kenya Moore a “dumb b-tch.”

“You are still f–king crazy,” Whitfield tells her, to which Zolciak Biermann responds with a smile.

Fans were happy that the queen of drama was back on the show.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo

