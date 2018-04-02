How Kim Zolciak Biermann Reacted to NeNe Leakes’ Roach Costume on ‘RHOA’ Finale

NeNe Leakes is making sure Kim Zolciak Biermann knows their feud isn’t getting exterminated anytime soon.

On Sunday’s season 10 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the 50-year-old Housewife and her husband Gregg Leakes, 63, showed up to Kandi Burruss and Eva Marcille’s Halloween Party dressed as an exterminator and cockroach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re here to get these roaches up out of here,” NeNe joked, pretending to spray poison as Gregg followed behind her as a massive roach.

The costume was a continuation of NeNe’s feud with Zolciak Biermann, which started earlier this season when Kim’s daughter Brielle Biermann took a video of bugs crawling in NeNe’s bathroom, which Kim claimed made the Leakes home a “roach nest.”

“NeNe is sick and disgusting,” Kim wrote in a lengthy text accompanying the video sent to the other Housewives. “For someone who has two beautiful kids and an amazing husband, she should be worried about karma.”

This incited a vicious back-and-forth between the women which made headlines in October, including NeNe’s claims that Kim and Brielle were both “racists.”

“Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists! What her daughter did at my home… was racist, learned behavior etc,” Leakes said in a comment on Instagram, adding, “Kim is a calculating bipolar racist with a horrible mouth, who uses black folks for her come up.”

NeNe revealed on another Real Housewives of Atlanta episode earlier this month why the roach claims set her off so much.

“That word ‘roach’ just ain’t the word I needed to hear her saying,” NeNe said. “It sounds very racial when you are speaking to an African-American person and talk about roaches. Because people feel like you associated that with the ghetto or trash. Black people do not receive that very well.”

Though NeNe was upset about the roach comments, her costume showed Kim that she was going to get the last laugh.

“Well I decided to be an exterminator because I just want Kim and her little silly a— dumb f—ing family to know that we are laughing at your a—, b—,” NeNe said. “Hehe, haha. B—, the joke is on you.”

She wasn’t the only one who thought the couple’s costume was funny. Castmates Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Shereé Whitfield, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams all giggled at the joke.

“That’s hilarious, Burruss said, with Williams adding, “Y’all did that. Y’all are a petty mess! Petty goals. That is couple petty goals right there.”

Even Kim’s husband Kroy Biermann laughed. “That’s good,” he said. “That’s good humor.”

Kim, however, didn’t find the joke so humorous.

“I don’t even want to talk about this b—,” she said in a confessional. “She’s trying to be funny, but it’s not funny.”

“What else can she be when she has bugs in her house?” Kim added to her castmates.

While the two avoided each other at the finale party, they won’t be able to do that in the upcoming three-part reunion. “You are f—ing trash,” NeNe screams at Kim in the teaser for the upcoming reunion. “I don’t give a f— about you. Bye girl, get your a— out.”

“Jealousy’s a disease,” Kim said. “Get well, b—.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion kicks off Sunday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.