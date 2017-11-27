Kim Zolciak Biermann Posts Cryptic Note About ‘Negativity’

Kim Zolciak Biermann’s dramatic return to Real Housewives of Atlanta has the reality mogul fending off “negativity.”

The Bravo personality posted a graphic image to social media Sunday night with a quote for fans: “The less you respond to negativity, the more peaceful your life becomes.”

To accompany the inspirational quote, the 40-year-old offered up her thoughts on the opportunities she’s taken advantage of lately.

I am so blessed and grateful!! Im on 2 shows on one network @bravotv ❤️ I get why people would be so bothered by that BUT we all have the same 24hrs BUT we all don’t have the same blessings! Why? Because what you put out in this world you get back double!! 💋💋 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Nov 26, 2017 at 7:29pm PST

“I am so blessed and grateful!! I’m on 2 shows on one network @bravotv,” the reality TV vet wrote in the caption. “I get why people would be so bothered by that BUT we all have the same 24hrs BUT we all don’t have the same blessings!”

“Why?” she continued. “Because what you put out in this world you get back double!”

Zolciak Biermann made her return to Real Housewives as a ‘returning guest’ on Sunday night after exiting the show in 2012, when she left to focus on her own spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy.

Fans were thrilled that the drama queen came back, giving her double the airtime on the network. They also hopped to Zolciak Biermann’s side after the RHOA episode aired, praising her for “calling out fakes” and slamming rival Kenya Moore.

Kim is the people’s champ. She shines the light on the fakes…😘 — Albie (@_MANDONNA_) November 27, 2017

2 shows,6 beautiful kids,gorgeous &loving husband, awesome house, successful skincare and lashes line, no wonder she’s jealous!And she’s just bringing up #BigPoppa to shade,but she couldn’t get a SINGLE man to take care or marry her! She’s as green now as she was at Christmas! — MamaBeth (@MamaBethsWorld) November 27, 2017

Not everyone has the same talent either. Kenya Moore productions – Fail! Kenya Moore work out videos – fail! Kenya Moore hair care- fail! Kenya Moore In-n-Out Burger order taker – success!!! — Bt (@barbaraT11) November 27, 2017

Zolciak Biermann’s cryptic messages may address her haters in a more general sense, but they’re likely directed toward Moore, a fellow cast member who threw major shade on Sunday’s episode.

Moore and her husband Marc Daly eloped in St. Lucia without inviting cameras or castmates, leading the ladies of Atlanta to wonder why have met the businessman in person yet.

When the housewives ask when they’ll get to meet Daly, Moore responds, “soon, hopefully soon.”

“It ain’t gonna f–king happen, b-tch, because he don’t exist,” Zolciak Biermann replied to her foe.

“Shut the f–k up, OK?” Moore responded. “Why do you have such a hard-on for me? Didn’t they cut it off during your reassignment surgery? Why do you have such a hard-on? Whack off somewhere. Get it off. Jack off somewhere and get it off your chest.”

Moore was slammed for her seemingly transphobic remarks to Zolciak Biermann during the show. The episode wrapped with the pair looking heated enough to get physical, so fans are anxiously awaiting to watch the drama unfold next week.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

