‘RHOA’ Personality Kim Zolciak Biermann Claims Racism ‘Wasn’t Real,’ Is Magnified by Social Media

Kim Zolciak Biermann ended this season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta with quite the claim about racism.

In the final moments of Sunday’s season 10 reunion part three, the Don’t Be Tardy star called longtime host Andy Cohen into her dressing room to complain about the way she was treated by him and Housewives NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Shereé Whitfield.

During the reunion, Leakes and most of the other Housewives spent most of their airtime railing against Zolciak Biermann during her return to the Bravo show.

Of course things exploded when they brought up #RoachGate, when Zolciak Biermann said earlier in the season that Leakes was “sick and disgusting” for living in a “roach nest.” This term, many of the women told Zolciak Biermann Sunday, appears to be racist for its cultural implications of impoverished black women living in the projects.

“You’re reaching. Reaching,” Zolciak Biermann said in her defense. “Don’t try it. It has nothing to do with the projects or none of that s—. A roach is a roach.”

Zolciak Biermann spent most of the reunion sloughing off what the other women were telling her, but broke down in tears talking to Cohen when she was done filming.

“That b— knows I’m not racist. NeNe knows I’m not racist,” Zolciak Biermann told Cohen. “You know why you have not found another white woman to [join the cast]? Because nobody is dumb enough to do that! Put yourself in my shoes — five African-American women — just hammered! I couldn’t even speak, my mind’s a f—— whirlwind!”

She then continued to deny that she was racist, saying she felt racism as a whole was only something being magnified by social media.

“This whole racism thing in this day and age is b—. Everyone of those m———— on that couch owe this world a f— apology for this racism s—,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “They already tried to claim that s— long ago. Nobody bought into it then because the social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t f— all that real. You know it.”

By the end of Sunday’s reunion episode, it was clear that Zolciak Biermann and Leakes would never be mending their relationship and that Zolciak Biermann’s time on the Bravo show was done for good — a fact she confirmed earlier this month to TMZ.

Photo credit: Bravo