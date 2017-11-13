‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore Calls Kim Zolciak Biermann, Daughter Brielle ‘Evil’

Kenya Moore is calling out Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Kim Zolciak Biermann and her 20-year-old daughter, calling them “vile, evil people” in a podcast appearance.

Moore let her opinion be known during a sitdown with The Grio in which she discussed Biermann’s return to the Bravo Housewife franchise. The new bride at first said she was confused as to why the Don’t Be Tardy cast member was even welcomed back, implying that she is only returning to the show to get a check.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moore also took issue with a video Brielle posted from within cast member NeNe Leakes’ bathroom making fun of her mirrors and showing cockroaches that were allegedly in the house.

The video didn’t go over well with Leakes, who accused Brielle of faking the video and referred to the young woman and her mom as “racist” and implied they were members of the Klu Klux Klan.

Moore also didn’t agree with Brielle posting the video, despite Kim’s claim that Leakes posted the video herself after Brielle shared the video in a private chat.

Moore said the video proved Biermann and her daughter “do not have any type of moral fiber in their body.” She went on to say they would do anything to humiliate someone, and “make other people hurt.”

She disagreed with Leakes calling the duo racist, saying, “I don’t think they’re racists for that, they’re just disgusting for that.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.