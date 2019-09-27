‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Expecting Baby No. 3 Via Surrogate

There’s a new little peach coming to The Real Housewives of Atlanta! Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker are expecting another child via gestational surrogate, PEOPLE reported Friday, after documenting her complicated feelings around expanding their family on Season 11 of the Bravo reality series.

The couple shares 3-year-old son Ace, Burruss is mother to 16-year-old daughter Riley and Tucker is dad to 22-year-old daughter Kaela. Earlier this year, the Celebrity Big Brother alum told The Daily Dish she and her husband were considering surrogacy after a high-risk pregnancy with Ace.

“It was a blessing we was able to get [our son] Ace through IVF, but in the process of doing IVF, we still have two more embryos. And with that being said, as soon as we had Ace, we knew that we would want to possibly use our other embryos, but I had a high-risk pregnancy last time, so that’s why we decided we would consider surrogacy,” Burruss explained at the time. “Todd and I are both nervous about it. I think it’s easier for Todd to handle or deal with because as a man he’s used to somebody else carrying the baby.”

She continued, “But for me it’s a little bit harder for me to deal with the thought because I’m supposed to carry my own kids in my mind. But, hey, with science, it’s made other options to be able to make it happen.”

Bravo boss Andy Cohen had some words of encouragement for Burruss, she revealed in an emotional moment of the Season 11 reunion, after welcoming son Benjamin Allen using a surrogate himself earlier this year.

“I had made a comment. I said something like, ‘I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama.’ And he said to me, ‘Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother,” she said of their conversation. “‘And to say she’s your baby’s mom is taking away from you.’ It made me feel better.”

Congratulations to the soon-to-be new parents!

Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images