‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Considers Surrogacy After Pregnancy Complications

Kandi Burruss is considering enlisting the help of a surrogate to expand her family with Todd Tucker after pregnancy complications caused the Real Housewives of Atlanta star to have difficulties conceiving.

In Sunday’s episode of RHOA, Burruss revealed that the couple was having trouble getting pregnant yet again after turning to in-vitro fertilization years ago to conceive their 2-year-old son Ace.

Burruss, also mom to 16-year-old daughter Riley and stepmother to Tucker’s 21-year-old daughter Kaela, revealed during a consultation with Married to Medicine star and OBGYN Dr. Jackie Walters that she was concerned about what would happen if they did get pregnant, having had surgeries to remove fibroids since she was pregnant with Ace.

“I know there was still some fibroids after pregnancy. I feel like it got worse because Ace is two now and nothing’s happening,” she told the doctor.

“After having multiple thyroid surgeries, and still the fact that I have not been able to get pregnant the last two years, I know that I am going to have to do the same process again,” Burruss added. “I had a couple of scares during my pregnancy with Ace. I was a high risk and I did have bleeding a few times. So my womb is just, it’s not the best place to have a healthy pregnancy with no issues.”

Walters called surrogacy “a great option” for the couple, but Tucker was also concerned with implanting both of the couple’s remaining embryos at the same time.

“I only want to do it if we can do them both. I don’t want to leave anybody behind,” Tucker said, adding that he would even be open to two surrogates at the same time.

Burruss responded, “That would be crazy.”

“And it’s going to cost you twice as much,” Walters chimed in, saying that one surrogate cost about $90,000-$130,000.

Burruss opened up about the process to The Daily Dish last week, saying of the couple’s concerns, “Todd and I are both nervous about it. I think it’s easier for Todd to handle or deal with because as a man he’s used to somebody else carrying the baby. But for me it’s a little bit harder for me to deal with the thought because I’m supposed to carry my own kids in my mind. But, hey, with science, it’s made other options to be able to make it happen.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kandi Burruss