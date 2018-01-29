‘RHOA’: Does Cynthia Bailey’s Man Already Have a Girlfriend?

Is Ms. Cynthia Bailey getting played? Her Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members certainly think so.

The 50-year-old Bravo personality has been getting back out there after her split from husband Peter Thomas, and has been getting somewhat serious with charmer Will Jones. But Jones may not be telling the truth about a possibly past girlfriend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

RHOA returning guest Eva Marcille dishes to NeNe Leakes that when she was at her husband’s campaign event “four days before the world knew he was dating Cynthia,” she met Jones and a woman he introduced as his girlfriend.

When Leakes shares this information with the other Housewives, sans Bailey, Kandi Burruss feels vindicated in her negative feelings about the man.

“I am not really surprised about this Will news,” she tells the cameras, making a knowing face. “Really, I’m not.”

When Kenya Moore says she feels like she should let Bailey know what Marcille told the group, Leakes warns that she’s been a “a little defensive” about her relationship with Jones in the past.

Moore takes Bailey aside and tells her the deal, adding she doesn’t want her to be “ambushed” by the rumors.

“I don’t know the timeline, but I completely receive this,” Bailey tells the group of women, which continues to grow. “I receive it and I assume it’s coming out of love and concern for me.”

“After my divorce, I wanted to date a couple different people, but I met Will and he seems to be pretty great,” she confesses to cameras. “With that said, I would be devastated if he has a girlfriend, and I’m being made to look like a fool in front of my friends.”

“I don’t think that Will has a girlfriend in this moment, but I do think there is something to this girl,” Moore hypothesizes.

It’s at this moment that Jones himself enters, and sensing that the room has turned against him, gets brought up to date on the situation by Moore. When approaching Bailey, she puts it all out on the table.

“I know we’re not exclusive, I know that we’re just dating, but I don’t want to date if you if you have a girlfriend,” she tells him.

He responds, “We’ve talked about that, and I’ve been clear about that, and I don’t like being ambushed with this. And I’ve told you that since the very beginning.”

Marcille then joins the fray, defending her story to Jones, who appears to be deflecting answering any real questions about the woman he admits he was with at the time.”

“He definitely got an attitude,” Leakes tells the camera. “To say the least, he grew hair on top of his head, and honey he is bald.”

She continues, defending her friend, “Eva saw what she saw. She would never just make up a lie. There’s no reason for him to start going in on Eva, I’m not sure that he is who he says he is.”

Bailey, distressed, takes off her shoes while admitting she’s “confused” and “overwhelmed.”

“I don’t know,” she says. “I just don’t wanna be played.”

The episode ends on a cliffhanger, when Porsha Williams gets drawn into the conversation and admits she knows something she hasn’t been saying about the girlfriend situation.

“Since you asked…” she says, before the screen fades to black.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/@cynthiabailey