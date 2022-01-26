‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ Star Ebie’s Dad Is a Hip-Hop Icon

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules follows the model set by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie during the socialites’ shenanigans in their reality series, The Simple Life. This time around, Ranch Rules documents celebrity kids on a Colorado ranch as they try to make due. The series stars the kids of notable faces like comedian Martin Lawrence and actor David Hasselhoff. But none have a story quite like Ebie Wright.

Ebie is the daughter of hip hop legend and N.W.A. founder, Eric “Eazy E” Wright. Eazy E made gangsta rap famous, telling stories of street life, drugs, and police brutality in songs like “F— tha Police” and “Straight Outta Compton.” N.W.A. ‘s members consisted of MC Ren, Ice Cube, and Dr. Dre – to name a few. The group’s journey was told in a popular 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton starring O’Shea Jackson Jr. as his father Ice Cube and Jason Mitchell as Eazy E. The group split due to infighting, but Eazy’s contributions to hip hop remain unprecedented.

Eazy also started Ruthless Records. He signed Cleaveland natives Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, known for their melodic rap sound.

The rapper died at the age of 31, a month after he was diagnosed with AIDS. Many speculate his death involved foul play. His daughter Ebie played a big part in the 2021 docuseries surrounding her father’s death.

The four-part series, titled The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E, aired on We TV. She promoted the series on her Instagram page, captioning a trailer: “This is NOT ‘A Ruthless Scandal.’ However, this Limited Series is a great introduction to our story that took many years for people to ‘FULLY’ understand.. This is ‘ONLY THE BEGINNING.’ As our Journey ‘WILL CONTINUE’ after these 4 episodes! Delving into ‘ALL’ of our findings. This series is exploring the specific viral conspiracy theories that have been rumored for years overshadowing ‘THE TRUTH!’”

In an interview with HollywoodLife, Ebie spoke of growing up in the spotlight as a celebrity kid. “You know the name, but you don’t know our stories,” she said of her decision to appear on the new reality series. “I think even for me I’ve always been very weird with celebrity children in general.”

But for Ebie, her experience has been magnified due to her father’s passing. “I think maybe the difference with me is because my father passed away when I was young, so I always felt like I had more to prove, you know what I mean? I don’t have my dad here to call him in my favors or for people to offer me opportunities because they think they’re going to get around him. I’ve always just kind of been really funny with celebrity children in general,” she added. “This experience kind of changed my perception of other kids because I didn’t realize I had so much in common with some of them. I thought everybody just kind of lived this perfect life, and I didn’t because my father wasn’t here. I think probably the first one I really connected with as far as the struggle of just being a child of someone was Tay. I learned a lot about her and things that she went through and her father went through as well. It definitely changed me a lot.”