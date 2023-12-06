Reality TV Star Brandi Mallory's Cause of Death Released

Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory's cause of death has been revealed. A month after the former reality star was found dead in her car at the age of 40, an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed Mallory died of complications of obesity. Her manner of death was listed as natural.

The report, obtained by TMZ, cited Mallory's weight, an enlarged heart, and elevated blood indicators suggestive of prediabetes as factors in her overall health. The document also noted that the investigation found no signs of foul play, adding that there were also no signs of a recent injury. The medical examiner said trace amounts of marijuana and alcohol were found in Mallory's system, but neither contributed to her death. The autopsy report reads, "It is my opinion that Brandi E. Mallory died of complications of obesity was considered a significant condition contributing to the death."

Mallory was last seen on the night of Nov. 8 in surveillance footage as she drove to a local Chipotle in Stone Mountain, Georgia just before 6 p.m. local time, according to an Atlanta Police Department incident report. She entered the restaurant, ordered her meal, and then left. She returned to her vehicle with food, but never left the parking lot. Police were called to the scene the following day after an employee from a nearby deli alerted them to a woman inside of a vehicle who "did not look alert, conscious or breathing."

Mallory appeared on the fourth season of ABC's Extreme Weight Loss back in 2014. She lost more than 150 pounds over the course of a year, going from 329 pounds to 178. In a 2018 interview, she said her weight-loss journey was inspired by the death of a sorority sister at 29. Following her time on the reality series, Mallory went on to compete in the Half Ironman alongside trainer and host Chris Powell. She also continued her fitness journey through dance.

Remembering Mallory, Powell told PEOPLE, "she really owned the body positivity movement. It was great because she was very open about her struggles with her weight and everything, but the fact that she would just get out there and she would just fully express herself, you could feel how free she was. And that in turn inspired so many other people to jump on board to accept and embrace and appreciate their bodies."