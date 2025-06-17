Reality TV Star and Host Kim Woodburn Dies at 83

Kim Woodburn, who rose to fame on the Channel 4 series How Clean is Your House? before later competing on Celebrity Big Brother, has died.

Woodburn, often referred to as the “Queen of Clean,” passed away Monday at the age of 83 after a short illness, her manager confirmed in a statement shared with BBC News.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness,” the statement read. “Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic, and strong person. Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate. We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career. We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.”

Woodburn’s death was also confirmed by her husband, Peter, who penned an emotional tribute on Instagram that read, “My wonderful, beautiful, Kim passed away last night. God bless, my love.”

Woodburn gained the nickname “Queen of Clean” when she began appearing on Channel 4’s How Clean Is Your House?. After Channel 4 posted a listing for “a really good cleaner with quite a funny temperament,” per the Independent, Woodburn landing a co-hosting spot alongside Aggie MacKenzie, the duo cleaning up dirty houses for six seasons from 2003 to 2009.

“Kim was a tormented soul, but now she’s finally at peace. We clashed often,” MacKenzie said in a statement shared with Metro. “Behind the fierce persona was deep pain and incredible strength. She survived because she had to. I hope she’s resting now. She was an unforgettable woman.”

Outside of How Clean Is Your House?, Woodburn is also well-remembered for her stint on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, during which she clashed with housemates Jamie O’Hara, Nicola McLean, and Coleen Nolan. She also appeared ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2009, finishing second place behind Gino D’Acampo, was a regular on UK talk shows like Loose Women and This Morning, and had stints on reality shows such as Celebrity Come Dine with Me, Let’s Dance for Comic Relief, and A Place in the Sun: Winter Sun.

Woodburn had taken a step back from the spotlight in March, revealing in her final social media post on Sunday, March 2 that she was “unable to record any further videos for the foreseeable future due to a health problem. Kim sends her love to you all.”

Woodburn is survived by her husband.