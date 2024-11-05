Reality TV Personality Andrew Reid Facing Domestic Violence Charges

A reality TV personality previously hailed as a hero is now entrenched in a domestic violence scandal. Andrew “Reidy” Reid of the lifeguard program Bondi Rescue was recently accused of four instances of domestic violence, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. As of press time, one charge was dropped, but three instances remain under contention. Reid has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Reid is accused of committing “common assault” in November 2022 and January 2024, as well as committing “assault occasioning actual bodily harm” in March 2024. All the alleged incidents occurred in Chatswood, New South Wales, Australia; the victim’s name has not been released. The Bondi Rescue personality will next appear in court on March 25, where his attorney, Margaret Cunneen, vows to “vigorously defend” him against the charges.

Andrew “Reidy” Reid in ‘Bondi Rescue’ (Credit: Network 10)

“There are three very disparate allegations with a long time in between all, of which on the defence case, could be accounted for by an accident,” Cunneen claims. “There is no hitting or punching alleged. His good character will be squarely raised in the question of proof in these allegations.”

Reid made international headlines back in April for coming to the aid of victims in the moments after the Bondi Junction stabbing in Sydney.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.