Reality TV Couple Breaks up After 5 Years Together

Charlotte Taundry and Sarah Hutchinson have split after five years together.

The personal trainer and nutritionist, who found love with one another on ITV2’s The Cabins in 2020, announced on Monday that their relationship had come to an end.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 03: Charlotte Taundry and Sarah Hutchinson seen attending Kavos Weekender – TV screening at The Goat in Fulham on January 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

“Five weeks ago, I made the decision to end my 5 year relationship with Sarah,” Taundry wrote on Instagram. “As so many of you have followed our journey since we met on reality TV, I felt it was important to share this.”

“I am heartbroken, but I know this was the right decision for myself,” she continued. “I still have a great deal of respect for Sarah and truly wish her nothing but the best in her future.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us, and me over the years. It’s been one hell of a ride and I’m truly grateful for the opportunities that this relationship has given me,” Taundry concluded. “Here’s to healing, moving forward, and prioritising self-worth and self-love. Charlotte x”

Two years after their meeting on The Cabins aired, Taundry and Hutchinson opened up to Wales Online about their fitness and health journey to lose almost a collective 140 pounds.

“I yo-yoed for years,” Taudry told the outlet at the time, “I wasn’t into fitness at all and then I met Sarah and she taught me how to do it properly.

“When we came off the TV show, we already had a social media following and wanted to use it for good rather than posting pictures in underwear,” she continued. “We decided to open our own Instagram where we posted about our fitness journeys and people started following us – now more people follow us on our fitness platform.”

Taudry advised others looking to follow in their footsteps to focus on “consistency,” explaining, “The best exercise for weight loss is the one you can do consistently. It’s pointless telling you to go and play tennis if you don’t like tennis, we tell people to do what they enjoy.”

“I don’t want people to ruin their lives as much as I did with it,” she added. “I’m 31 and have wasted 10 years of my life dealing with this stuff.”