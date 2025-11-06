Reality Show Reportedly Headed for Cancellation, Branded as ‘Expensive Flop’

The Inheritance is reportedly getting the axe. The Sun reports that the reality series is a flop for Channel 4.

The show premiered in August. But sources say after one season, it probably won’t return.

The series is a product of Studio Lambert, the same production company responsible for The Traitors on BBC One. This wouldn’t be their first failure. Their 2023 series Rise and Fall, hosted by Greg James, also didn’t get a second season.

One insider said: “The Inheritance has been widely viewed as a flop, despite all the publicity and having a big star at its heart. Channel 4 maintains no decision has been made on its future, but many people involved in the debut series are working on the basis that it isn’t returning. Of course there may be some huge changes of mind and the show enjoys a stay of execution, but all the signs are that this is another expensive flop and they’re likely to quit while they’re behind.”

Episode one of The Inheritance reportedly only drew 500k viewers. The ratings are said to have grown, but not by much, especially compared to the production costs.

Per an official logline: “The Inheritance is a reality competition series that features 13 strangers who compete to win a share of a large fortune left by a mysterious benefactor known as “The Deceased”. Played by Elizabeth Hurley, “The Deceased” has left behind a series of challenges and requests that the contestants must complete as a team to unlock parts of the will. Robert Rinder acts as the Executor of the will, guiding the players through the tasks. The game, from the producers of The Traitors, tests the contestants’ wit, strategy, and ruthlessness as they work together but ultimately compete against each other to claim the money.”