Peek Inside the 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Turks and Caicos Mansion

Overview of the massive property (Photo: Courtesy of the Agency) The contemporary property covers over two acres, with over 12,000 square feet of living space. There are seven bedrooms, including a master and four suits that sleep up to two each. The other two bedrooms are connected and have enough room for six people combined.

Decks take you right to the beach (Photo: Courtesy of the Agency) Triton Luxury Villa is located at Long Beach Bay on Providenciales, the third largest island in the Turks and Caicos Islands. It is the tourism center of the region and is considered one of the best beach destinations in the world. The Providenciales International Airport is located on the island.

Bedroom suites have private views of the beach (Photo: Courtesy of the Agency) The villa is in the middle of a major renovation and expansion. When it is finished later this year, the villa will have 14 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and 30,000 square feet of living space. That could account for the asking price being nearly triple what Grinda paid in 2019.

Private bathrooms for each guest (Photo: Courtesy of the Agency) All bedroom suites include private bathrooms, with luxury linens from Frette and toiletries from Le Labo and Molton Brown. Executive Chef Lori Mazziotta-Gardet also works at the property to provide guests with any cuisine they can think of. There are also two butlers and two housekeepers.

Plenty of space for entertaining (Photo: Courtesy of the Agency) Entertainment lovers who want to do more than just relax by the beach can check out an outdoor cinema. Anyone bringing additional guests can host them at the two beach decks and around the fire pit. There is plenty of space on the property for large social gatherings.

Enjoy the private pools (Photo: Courtesy of the Agency) Guests itching for something more exciting can check out several activities, including horseback riding, kiteboarding, scuba diving, snorkeling, golf, tennis, beach volleyball, and more. An on-site gym offers plenty of exercise equipment. There are also two pools, including a heated glass-front beach-facing pool. The other pool is more intimate and on the other side of the property.