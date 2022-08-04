Peek Inside the 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Turks and Caicos Mansion
The stunning Turks and Ciacos mansion that served as the setting for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is now on sale for $30 million. The Real Housewives spin-off was the first series to feature stars from multiple shows in the franchise at once, with stars from the Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, New York City, and New Jersey series living in one place during the duration. Thanks to TopTenRealEstate.com, we can take a closer look at the astonishing property.
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 was filmed at Triton Luxury Villa with Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer calling it home. The home opened in 2017 and was a passion project for its original owner. Two years later, investor Fabrice Grinda bought it for $11.5 million, reports PEOPLE.
Last month, The Dirt reported it was on the market again for $30 million. The listing agent is Ian Hurdle of The Agency, which has a connection to the Real Housewives franchise. Agency founder Mauricio Umansky is Richards' husband and he helped Bravo and Peacock secure the villa for Ultimate Grils Trip Season 1. Scroll on for a look at the massive estate.
Overview of the massive property
The contemporary property covers over two acres, with over 12,000 square feet of living space. There are seven bedrooms, including a master and four suits that sleep up to two each. The other two bedrooms are connected and have enough room for six people combined.prevnext
Decks take you right to the beach
Triton Luxury Villa is located at Long Beach Bay on Providenciales, the third largest island in the Turks and Caicos Islands. It is the tourism center of the region and is considered one of the best beach destinations in the world. The Providenciales International Airport is located on the island.prevnext
Bedroom suites have private views of the beach
The villa is in the middle of a major renovation and expansion. When it is finished later this year, the villa will have 14 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and 30,000 square feet of living space. That could account for the asking price being nearly triple what Grinda paid in 2019.prevnext
Private bathrooms for each guest
All bedroom suites include private bathrooms, with luxury linens from Frette and toiletries from Le Labo and Molton Brown. Executive Chef Lori Mazziotta-Gardet also works at the property to provide guests with any cuisine they can think of. There are also two butlers and two housekeepers.prevnext
Plenty of space for entertaining
Entertainment lovers who want to do more than just relax by the beach can check out an outdoor cinema. Anyone bringing additional guests can host them at the two beach decks and around the fire pit. There is plenty of space on the property for large social gatherings.prevnext
Enjoy the private pools
Guests itching for something more exciting can check out several activities, including horseback riding, kiteboarding, scuba diving, snorkeling, golf, tennis, beach volleyball, and more. An on-site gym offers plenty of exercise equipment. There are also two pools, including a heated glass-front beach-facing pool. The other pool is more intimate and on the other side of the property.prevnext
Overhead view of the villa
Guests can still rent Triton while it is up for sale. Rentals start at $10,000. You can also book weddings, birthday parties, corporate retreats, and other events.prev