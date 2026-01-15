‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’: All-Star 20th Anniversary Cast Announced

The Real Housewives are back for another Ultimate Girls Trip — and this one promises to be the “most iconic” one yet.

Wednesday, on Watch What Happens Live!, Andy Cohen announced the all-star lineup of Housewives who will be hitting the road together in Bravo’s next iteration of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which will mark the 20th anniversary of the iconic reality television franchise.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th (working title) brings together a core cast of seven Housewives from seven different cities as they make their way from Orange County to New York City while looking back on 20 years of Housewives drama. The series is set to premiere later this year.

Packing their bags for this girls trip are The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Lisa Barlow, The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Vicki Gunvalson, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards and The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams.

“In this special event series, the Housewives make their way through some of the most memorable locations in the franchise’s history – from Orange County where it all began to Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Miami and New York City,” the show’s official description reads. “Starting where it all began in Orange County and culminating in an epic east coast grand finale, each stop will feature appearances by fan favorites from different cities to pay tribute to the past, embrace the present and look toward the many miles still ahead. Along the way, viewers can expect nostalgic reunions, heartfelt revelations, effortless humor, and the larger-than-life dynamics that only Housewives can deliver.”

During the road trip, the main cast will be joined by more than 60 additional Housewives, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta legend NeNe Leakes making her much-anticipated return to Bravo.

Cohen hasn’t shared many of the details of Leakes’ involvement in the show, but said in the Jan. 14 episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, “People are happy about it. We are going to be celebrating 20 years of Housewives, and it would be hard without her. So, I’m happy about it.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th (working title) is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson and Darren Ward serving as executive producers. Cohen also serves as executive producer.