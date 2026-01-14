‘Real Housewives’ Star Officially Confirmed to Return to Franchise

Bloop! NeNe Leakes is on her way back to The Real Housewives.

While hosting an episode of Andy Cohen Live, Bravo boss Cohen revealed earlier today that Leakes will be making an appearance in the upcoming spinoff The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new spinoff series is exactly what it sounds like. Essentially an All-Star season of Real Housewives, various Housewives from the series’ history will travel from Orange County to the east coast on a lengthy road trip.

John Hill, co-host of Andy Cohen Live, pointed out the leaks about Leakes’ return on today’s episode—which prompted an official confirmation from Cohen.

“She’s gonna be making an appearance,” Cohen said. “When we go to Atlanta, she ‘gon be there… Listen, we are going to be celebrating 20 years of Housewives, and it would be hard not to without her. So I’m happy about it.”

He did mention that while Leakes is indeed returning, she would not be joining the cast of the spinoff in a full-time capacity.

Cohen will be confirming the full cast of the series later tonight on an episode of Watch What Happens Live. Bravo previously confirmed that seven women will make up the main cast.

Leakes is one of the most famous names to come from the entire Real Housewives franchise, having appeared in 12 seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2008 to 2020. Known for catchphrases like “I said what I said,” “Bloop,” and “So nasty and so rude,” she’s one of the franchise’s most iconic figures.

Outside of the Real Housewives franchise, she competed on season 14 of Dancing with the Stars. She was also a co-host of the reality shows Baddies East and Baddies Caribbean in 2024.