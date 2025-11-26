‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Son’s Wife Files for Divorce Following Arrest

The wife of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City son Robert Cosby Jr. has filed for divorce shortly after he was arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order.

The daughter-in-law of Bravo star Mary Cosby, Alexiana Arian Smokoff, filed for divorce in Salt Lake County District Court on Monday, PEOPLE reports, with the petition for divorce specifically requiring that both parties do not “harass, intimidate or disturb the peace of the other party, by any means, including electronically.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Robert Jr. was arrested on Nov. 9 and charged with violating a pretrial protective order in addition to property damage/destruction loss, assault on peace officer or military SVC member in uniform, failure to stop at command of law enforcement, interfering with a peace officer, and criminal trespassing. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, where he remains behind bars.

bravo

“Today Robert Cosby took responsibility for the mistakes he has made and the pain he has caused his ex-wife and her family,” Robert Jr.’s lawyer told PEOPLE. “Robert was slow to recognize that his marriage was over. He continued to make contact with his ex-wife in an effort to reconcile. He now realizes that the relationship is over and he must move on.”

Robert Jr. had another run-in with the law on Sept. 6, when police responded to a report of domestic violence after he was accused of trying to climb through the dog door of his father-in-law’s home before allegedly assaulting someone. At the time he was charged with criminal trespassing, assault, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and three counts of violating a court order.

On Nov. 11, Mary told PEOPLE that her son’s arrest was “for his good.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 17: Mary Cosby attends Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

“I think he needed that. He’s never encountered anything like that. He’s never been through anything like that,” the RHOSLC star said. “I don’t mind it. It hurt me at the time. I was devastated, I was worried, I was scared. But some things happen for a reason to show you the path you’re on. I feel like he needed that and that he understands that that’s the wrong journey.”

Robert Jr., who has been open on the Bravo show about his struggle with drug use, told the outlet that he was taking his journey “day by day” and that he’s “not where I want to be, but I’m certainly not where I used to be.” He added at the time, “I will get there!”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.