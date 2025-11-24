An ‘Explosive’ Docuseries Investigating a Fan-Favorite ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Coming

If you’re a Real Housewives fan, TLC has your New Year’s Day plans ready to go.

A new docuseries about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby will air at 8 PM on January 1. Titled The Cult of the Real Housewife, it will focus on the allegations of misconduct and the cult-like atmosphere surrounding Cosby’s church, Faith Temple Pentecostal.

Cosby is no stranger to controversy. In fact, you could probably say drama was her middle name even before she appeared on RHOSLC. Her grandmother founded a church in 1968, and upon her death in 1997, Cosby married her step-grandfather to take on a controlling role in the church’s finances and operation—which caused her family to cut her off, including her mother.

Since then, she’s made headlines for spouting racist remarks to other cast members of the series and for being accused by her fellow housewives of turning her church into a cult. She left the series in the third season, but returned in the fifth.

As you’d expect, the three-part docuseries will interview Cosby’s family members and former members of the church about her “spiritual and financial misconduct.”

All three episodes will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max. Watch the trailer and read the official synopsis below.

“Over three gripping parts, THE CULT OF THE REAL HOUSEWIFE traces the dramatic rise of Faith Temple from its founding by the beloved Rosemary ‘Mama’ Cosby, grandmother of Mary Crosby, to her passing, the controversial transfer of leadership, and her husband’s marriage to Mary. This hotly contested bequeathment pushed Faith Temple into a controversial, new era. In addition to exploring the church and the allegations against it, the docuseries will elevate the voices of ex-congregants speaking out for the first time, including long-standing pillars of Faith Temple, the Enoch family, and provide deeply personal and disturbing accounts from family members such as Mary’s sister, Denise Jefferson Odinaka, and Mary’s cousin, Dan Cosby, along with his wife, Kim. The docuseries also features investigative journalists and bloggers who have been tracking this story from the beginning, as well as a leading cult expert who can offer insight around a playbook designed to enforce loyalty in mind-control cults.

Featuring access to recordings of controversial sermons delivered by Mary and Robert Cosby Sr., as well as extensive archival from the early days of Faith Temple, THE CULT OF THE REAL HOUSEWIFE pulls back the salacious headlines and social media takes to dive deeper and unpack one of the most enduring mysteries at the core of the scandal: how have Mary and Robert Cosby Sr. managed to avoid accountability for so long?”