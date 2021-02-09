✖

The first season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been a rollercoaster of drama from start to finish. And while the season is set to come to an end soon, fans can still expect to see more fireworks thanks to the show's reunion, which will begin on Wednesday. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, RHOSLC star Jen Shah teased what fans can expect from the reunion. Based on what the Bravo personality had to say about the upcoming three-part event, which Andy Cohen has even described as "unprecedented," fans are in for a treat.

Given that Shah found herself in the midst of the drama at times, she made sure to come to the reunion fully prepared. In fact, she sought help from her husband, Coach Sharrieff Shah, on that front, as they went into filming with a dedicated strategy. Shah explained to PopCulture.com, "Well, the husbands were invited, so I was so happy that Coach Shah was there because I figured his 15 years of being a trial attorney was going to come in handy."

"I was like, "Hey, great. I've got my attorney there with me." So I felt pretty good going into it," Shah continued. "He actually — Coach Shah — watched... I mean, he was an attorney, and a trial attorney at that. So he's very methodical and prepared. And he was just like, 'OK, Jen, I've researched and watched some of these reunions.' And he goes, 'I think it boils down to three things.' And I was like, 'OK.' Because this is what I deal with at home. Coach has to boil it down to three things. And he was like, 'It's about the three Cs.' And I'm like, 'OK.' He's like, 'When you go into the reunion, you're going in to either clarify something that happened, confront somebody on something, or confirm something.' He's like, 'So maybe that's what we're doing. OK? Clarify, confirm, confront.' I was like, 'OK, Coach. Got it.'"

According to the RHOSLC star, she was able to fully utilize Coach Shah's strategy to express what she needed to say during her first-ever reunion experience. "I was prepared with my receipts, but it was a long day. I mean, I knew it would be a long day, but it's very... I've never, I think I slept for two days after the reunion," she continued (Shah noted that she believed that they were filming for almost fifteen hours). "It's exhausting. But it's a lot of fun. It's almost a surreal experience, like, 'Wow, are we really... We're here at the reunion.' It just seemed like it came so fast." When it came time for her to say her peace, you better believe that Shah let the other ladies know her "truth."

"I felt good coming out of the reunion. I felt like I got to speak my truth," she explained. "I got to confirm, clarify and confront. OK. The three Cs. I was able to do that. And yeah, I felt good when I left. I mean, there's definitely some moments where you're like, 'What in the world was that?' We definitely had some of those. But, overall, I felt like I was able to speak my truth, and I felt good about, at least what I went in there to do."