‘Real Housewives’ Alum Finds New Television Home With ‘Love & Marriage’ Spinoff

Monique Samuels, former star of The Real Housewives of Potomac who’s most known for her explosive reunion binder-gate and her fight with Candiace Dillard, is making her return to reality television. After a rollercoaster final season, and complaints that the network treated her poorly after her and Dillard’s fight, Samuels opted not to return. Bravo did offer her a contract, but she says drama orchestrated by production and the executives constantly overlooking her co-stars’ shady behind-the-scenes mess, she said no. Samuels vowed to never return to the franchise. But, she did say that she was open to another reality television program. Now, the Not For Lazy Moms podcast host is reportedly joining the Love & Marriage: Huntsville spinoff.

The new show is executive produced by Carlos King and airs on OWN. TV Deets exclusively reported that the show will follow Samuels and her retired NFL husband Chris, along with three other couples. The series will capture the social and business lives of the couples living and working in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia.

Also joining Season 1 of the spinoff are Erana and James Tyler, Ashley Brittney and Roberto Silva, and Tasha and Neil Lyons. The couples recently attended a dinner hosted by the Samuels.

Sources told TV Deets that Erana and James bring the drama. They have a hectic family life and are active on the D.C. party scene. The couple is involved in credit consulting and real estate, and they also run an online women’s clothing store called iVision Boutique.

Tasha and Neil are part of the mother-father-daughter real estate team, The Lyons Den Group. Tasha is also a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with Monique. Ashley hosts Fun Times Moms podcast. She is also a serial “mompreneur”, author, and runs an online children’s store called Fashion Ashton. Roberto, best known as DJ Quicksilva, hosts the Quick Silva Show on 93.9 WKYS FM in Washington, D.C.

The series is expected to begin filming in January 2022. The show, along with Huntsville Season 4, will air later in the year.