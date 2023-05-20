'Love & Marriage' Sets New Spinoff at OWN

Carlos King, the self-proclaimed King of reality television, is expanding his popular Love & Marriage spinoff. The mothership series Huntsville premiered on OWN in 2019 and chronicled the marriages, business affairs, and friendships of three Black couples who are spearheading entrepreneurship in the fast-growing city in Alabama. Four seasons later, the show has been No. 1 on the network since its second season, and birthed a spinoff series based in D.C. like other shows, Love & Marriage has tons of drama between the couples and friends. Huntsville's Melody Shari and her now ex-husband, Martell Holt, welcomed their fourth child on thee network's first-ever baby delivery special. Now, King, an EP on the show, is taking it to Detroit.

Deadline reports the third series will debut this summer on June 24. The new installment was announced earlier this week during Warner Bros. Discovery's 2023 Upfront at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Like its predecessors, Detroit will introduce a new group of dynamic Black community members and leaders in the Motor City as they tackle their relationships, family lives, and individual friendships.

Per the official logline: Detroit is on the rise and so are the people. It's a city where Black culture is strong. This reemerging city is all about family, friendship, business, excellence and of course, love and marriage. Love & Marriage: Detroit will center on a group of African American families with deep ties to Detroit who have decided to stay in the city and prove they can provide the best lives possible for their families in this community on a comeback. The show stars three couples: Russell and Kolby Harris, Brandon and Kristina Bowman Smith, and Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson – all of which have their fair share of challenges.

King, a Detroit native, celebrated the new show in an Instagram post, sharing a screenshot of the Deadline report. "I put on for my city WHAT UP DOE ✊🏽 Love and Marriage: Detroit PREMIERES Saturday, June 24th at 9/8c BayBEE and it is FIRE 🔥#GodisGood 🙏🏽," he captioned the post.