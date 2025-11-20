‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Alum Reportedly Loses Custody of Children

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King has reportedly lost custody of her three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

The Bravo alum, 41, lost custody of daughter Aspen, 8, and 7-year-old twins Hart and Hayes following an investigation by Child Protective Services, reports Us Weekly and TMZ.

Sources told TMZ that the decision to remove the children from King’s custody happened over the last few months following a call to CPS from a school employee that led to an investigation.

King is currently allowed supervised visitation with her children, but Edmonds has been granted sole physical custody, as per Us Weekly. The custody arrangement is temporary for now, and a hearing will be held in early December to determine if it will become permanent.

King and Edmonds have long had a contentious relationship, having finalized their divorce in 2021 after splitting in 2019 following five years of marriage. Edmonds is currently married to wife Kortnie Edmonds, whom he married in September 2022.

In May, King and Kortnie were involved in an incident that resulted in the latter calling the police on the former reality personality. Kortnie filed a petition for a restraining order against King on May 2, but she dismissed the filing after the two reached an agreement on June 6 that prohibits the two women from coming near each other or talking about one another on social media.

Us Weekly reported at the time that King told officers her ex-husband was “emotionally abusive” and “uses his name to push me around and his money.”

The former MLB player denied his ex-wife’s accusations at the time, telling the outlet through a representative at the time, “As usual, Meghan is telling tales. Her and Jim barely communicate, so if someone is emotionally abusing her, it’s not Jim.”

The rep added, “Jim is an active and present father to all his children. The unfortunate part of all this is that it’s the kids who suffer the most. Jim has always been willing to coparent in a respectful and productive way however Meghan has yet to reciprocate.”