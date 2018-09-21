‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Introduces 2 New Cast Members in Season 9 Photos

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is changing things up this season, with the Bravo mainstay adding two new cast members to the mix for Season 9.

Us Weekly shares that returning cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs will be joined by new additions Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin, who are sure to shake things up on the long-running series.

Goldschneider is a friend of Josephs’ and a former real estate attorney. She is also mom to two sets of twins under the age of 10, so it’s safe to guess her household is a busy one. A press release reveals that Goldschneider doesn’t get off on a great foot with Giudice, who “accuses her of coming between family.”

Aydin has five children ranging in age from 5 to 13 and is married to a plastic surgeon. The release shares that the rest of the women aren’t her biggest fan after she helps arrange her brother Michael’s marriage to a family friend in Turkey.

As for the rest of the ladies, Catania “has been questioning her life choices and struggling with empty nest syndrome more than ever, which is partly due to her distracted workaholic boyfriend David,” while Giudice and Gorga find themselves at odds once again.

“I really don’t know if you’re going to really, like, love me like a real sister,” Gorga told Giudice in the season’s recently-released trailer.

“We are Italians from Jersey,” she added to viewers in the clip. “We love hard, we fight hard and we go hard.”

In addition to the new housewives, Bravo revealed that OG Jersey housewife Danielle Staub will be returning for Season 9, though things might not be smooth sailing as Josephs, who is a bridesmaid in Staub’s wedding and “discovers she’s signed up for more than she expected as a bridesmaid,” according to the release.

In addition, Gorga will discover a secret about her father and Joesphs and Aydin will be involved in drama after Aydin outs an alleged affair that ended Josephs’ first marriage.

Other drama to be expected this season includes trips Istabul, Turkey, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, family time, axe throwing, and plenty of fighting. There also appears to be some drink throwing happening, with all the women seeming to get into it at some point.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 premieres Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo