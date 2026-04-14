Estranged ‘RHOA’ Couple’s Salaries Revealed in Court Docs

Drew Sidora says her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, earns three times more than her on a monthly basis. The revelation about their alleged income disparity was made in court documents related to their ongoing divorce and custody dispute, and following the judge revoking Sidora’s custody of their two children.

Sidora lost custody amid reported claims that her children had multiple unexcused absences from school. Under the new order, Pittman has physical custody through the end of the school year, while Sidora will have the children alternating weekends beginning in August, and she’s been ordered to vacate the marital property by May 31.

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The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is asking the judge to reconsider the decision, claiming she has limited income and resources, and doesn’t have enough time to find a new place by the deadline. The new order mandates that she pays half the expenses of the home until she moves. According to Sidora, if she has to leave, she and her eldest son from a previous relationship run the risk of being homeless. In her filing, she claims she brings in a little over $12k monthly, while Pittman earns $71k monthly from his work in technology.

The Step Up star also says she was blindsided in court by Pittman, alleging they agreed to shared custody before he changed his mind. They share joint legal custody under the new order, TMZ reports.

Pittman and Sidora both filed for divorce in 2023. In her filing, she claimed Pittman was unfaithful, and physically and financially abused her. She sought primary custody at the time.

Season 17 of RHOA is currently airing on Bravo. It’s unclear how much of the new drama will be covered.

Their marital woes have played out on the small screen since she joined the show in its 13th season. They’ve tried counseling to no avail.