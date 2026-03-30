‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Alum Kim Zolciak to Be Questioned Under Oath

Kim Zolciak is heading to court. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has agreed to be questioned under oath by her new boyfriend’s estranged wife, Jillian Green.

The “Don’t Be Tardy For the Party” singer is dating Kyle Mowitz. TMZ reports Zolciak and Green reached a deal where the reality star will show up and answer questions, but the transcript for her deposition will be kept private and won’t be shared with any third parties.

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Green and Mowitz are in the middle of a bitter divorce. They have to split over $100 million in assets. Green has subpoenaed Zolciak as part of the case to question her on money, gifts and loans her new beau may have gifted her thus far.

Zolciak previously called the subpoena “unreasonable, oppressive and intended to … embarrass her.” Green requested that Zolciak turn over all communications with Kyle and any documents related to any gifts she may have received. Mowitz’s attorney, Marvin Solomiany, previously said, “Ms. Mowitz’s decision to involve her in the divorce case is highly unnecessary as any relationship our client may have with her only began after the parties’ separation.”

Green and Mowitz wed in 2017 and split in 2024. She’s previously said she does not believe Zolciak is responsible for their split.

Zolciak and her estranged husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, split in 2023 after over a decade together. The two have yet to finalize their divorce but have recently come to a parenting agreement on a temporary basis.

Zolciak spoke with The Daily Dish at BravoCon 2025, where she spoke about her blossoming relationships with Mowitz, who is reportedly a real estate tycoon. “It’s going great,” she said. “He’s great. He’s fun.”

She continued, “It took me two years to even go on a date with anybody,” she admitted. “Didn’t talk to anybody. I’m a taurus, honey, I’m loyal to a fault. And then I went on a date with him, and the rest is — here we are. So it’s great. He’s great,” she continued. “It’s hard for him to comprehend this industry and this business. He’s a businessman, you know, but he’s super supportive.”