'Real Housewives': More Details on Alleged Brandi Glanville Incidents

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville has found herself at the center of serious controversy. Glanville was reportedly removed from the set of Season 4 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which was filming in Morocco in January, for alleged inappropriate conduct towards another cast member. Now, Page Six is reporting that the reality star was involved in two alleged incidents while filming.

The first of these two alleged incidents involved Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo, who was also cast on the RHUGT spinoff. While in a bathroom with two other cast members (who have not been named), Glanville allegedly touched Manzo in the breast and genital areas. The alleged incident was not caught on camera. Glanville was reportedly removed from the set and sent to a hotel room but was later put on a plane to return to the United States.

Manzo expressed her discomfort regarding the alleged incident the morning after. She also left the production before filming officially ended. However, it seems as though she left on her own accord. PEOPLE reported that Glanville texted Manzo after she was made aware of the RHONJ alum's feelings and apologized. But, after the alleged incident with Manzo was reported, Glanville seemingly responded to the accusations on Twitter by writing, "Check your sources people," alongside a poop emoji. As Page Six reported, this wasn't the only matter that Glanville was involved in.

After everything that allegedly went down with Manzo, Glanville reportedly loudly addressed one of the show's producers while they were filming. This reportedly sparked concern amongst the production team, as she allegedly asked the producer, "Do you want to f–k me tonight?" According to sources, Glanville and the producer are old friends. The individual reportedly took her remark as a joke and did not wish for her to get in trouble over it. The production team shared their concerns over this second alleged incident after they began investigating the situation with Manzo.

Peacock, the streaming service on which RHUGT airs, has since addressed the matter. As PEOPLE reported, Peacock released a statement, which read, "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."