‘The Office’ Stars Angela Kinsey and Brian Baumgartner Reunite in New Hallmark Christmas Movie

Hallmark is staging an Office reunion. Entertainment Weekly reports that Angela Kinsey and Brian Baumgartner will be appearing in the network’s upcoming holiday film Confessions of a Christmas Letter. Directed by Heather Hawthorn Doyle, the film marks Kinsey’s first leading holiday role for Hallmark. She plays Settie Rose, a matriarch who enters her town’s annual holiday letter-writing contest. Settie hires novelist Juan (Alec Santos) to “depict her dysfunctional family in the best possible light.”

Baumgartner will cameo as Sam, a postman who is a judge for the contest. Kinsey told the outlet the two of them “picked up right where we left off. We’re good friends in real life, so just getting to hang out with someone you love and getting to catch up — I got to hear about his family, and he got to hear about mine. To spend the day together was just really special.” Surprisingly, it wasn’t Kinsey or Baumgartner who came up with the reunion in the first place, but the production crew.

Photo: Brian Baumgartner Credit: ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Angel Lynne

“They said they would be up for reuniting me with an Office cast mate, and they had their eye on the role of the postman,” Kinsey explained. “And I said, ‘That would be great. And I know just who to play it.’ We had the best time. It was so fun to reunite and act together like that.” Of course, it wouldn’t be an Office reunion without some Easter Eggs. “If you look at the art design, the way that the house is decorated, there’s little bitty cats throughout the house,” Kinsey said. “So there’s a cat cookie jar, little cat figurines. That was a little nod to my Office character.”

The Office ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013 on NBC and depicted the everyday work lives of the office employees at a branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Angela Kinsey portrayed senior accountant Angela Martin, while Brian Baumgartner played accountant Kevin Malone. Even though it seems like the reunion will be brief, it is still going to be exciting to see Kinsey and Baumgartner working together again over 10 years after The Office ended. Fans will be able to see the two of them on Confessions of a Christmas Letter when it premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, Nov. 17. All seasons of The Office are streaming on Peacock.