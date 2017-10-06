NeNe Leakes Goes on Explicit Tirade After Brielle Biermann’s Snapchat Post

A little bug is causing huge drama for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, after Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s 20-year-old daughter Brielle posted a video to Snapchat allegedly showing cockroaches in reality diva NeNe Leakes’ bathroom.

The fallout from that video has been vicious, with Leakes calling Brielle “racist trash” and Kim “trashy” in expletive-filled Instagram posts.

“We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p***y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f**king wit me and mine!,” NeNe wrote alongside a capture of Brielle’s Snapchats.

“Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake a** because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo a** back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown?” she added.

After Leakes’ post went live, Kim clapped back in defense of her daughter, posting a screenshotted conversation between her and a co-star about the cockroach video, saying in the caption that Leakes released the video herself in order to boost ratings for the upcoming season.

“Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down .. until her DM’s blew up,” Kim said in the post. “She removed the video immediately!!”

“Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting,” she continued. “However I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY.”

But that wasn’t enough for Kim, who soon after, posted a message about her former co-star on Instagram, calling it “sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad.”

“At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes,” she wrote in the caption. “I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it’s evident you haven’t, I will continue to pray for you.”

Not one to be outdone, Leakes soon posted her own note, saying that Kim was lying about not sending the video and about being invited to Leakes’ house.

“She is a huge liar,” the housewife wrote.

Stirring the pot, Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore took to social media to side with Leakes’, reposting her photo with the caption “@neneleakes I totally agree with you about that devil.”

Whatever the truth is, it’s sure to make for some dramatic TV. The new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Nov. 5 at 8/7c on Bravo.