Real Estate Reality TV Star Dead After Hit-and-Run: ‘Million Dollar Beach House’ Realtor Sara Burack Was 40

Million Dollar Beach House star Sara Burack has died after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Hampton Bays, New York. The Netflix personality was 40.

Burack was discovered on the side of the road shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday on Montauk Highway near Villa Paul Restaurant, reports News12 Connecticut. After 911 was called, officers arrived to find her unconscious, with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Burack was rushed to the hospital but died later that day from her injuries. The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene and has yet to be identified, with an investigation into the hit-and-run being classified as ongoing as of Thursday evening.

Burack was previously a part of the high-end property firm Nest Seekers International, which was featured on Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House in 2020.

Sara Burack and Viet N’Guyen attend Hamptons Magazine’s Celebration of an Evening Of Mixology With Tequila Avion on August 22, 2014 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine)

Burack, who was a Southampton resident, left Nest Seekers over a year ago, but the firm’s Hamptons regional manager, Geoff Gifkins, said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends,” as per The Mirror. “Please be kind and respectful as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends.”

Real estate agent Paulette Corsair, who is a longtime friend of the Burack family, told Newsday, “She was an amazing person who really cared for people. She was a hardworking real estate agent who was there for others. She was loved greatly by her friends and a close family.”

Burack had been a Hamptons regular for close to two decades before her death. “My family has a commercial construction material sales business that I spent many years of my life working for,” she told Hamptons.com in 2020. “I have always been intrigued by real estate projects and decided to become a broker after my experience as a summer property manager in the summer house I would rent.”

She added at the time, “I have been spending half the year in the Hamptons for the past 11 years. It was only natural to turn my love for real estate into a blossoming career.”

Any witnesses are being asked to contact the Southampton Town Police Department at 631-728-3400 or 631-702-2230.