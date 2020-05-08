Ray J's Wife Princess Love Files for Divorce After Nearly 4 Years of Marriage

Ray J and Princess Love are officially putting an end to their relationship, with Princess filing for divorce from her husband four years after the two tied the knot. The Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star filed divorce papers Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ reported Thursday, coming off of months of public feuding and living separately.

Ray J and Princess tied the knot 2016 and share daughter Melody, 1, and son Epik, 4 months, but hit a rough spot in November, when they got in a blowout fight in Las Vegas. Princess claimed on Instagram Live at the time that Ray J had "stranded" her and their daughter in the city after she discovered a second phone she claimed he was using for "entertaining some women."

“He asked me to move to Vegas,” Princess continued. “And I’m like, no, I don’t want to move to Vegas. And so he’s like…well can you at least consider it? I’m like, no I don’t want to move to Vegas. I’m not even considering it. This is not the place to have kids, this is not the place to raise your kids, and I just don’t like it here. It’s too many distractions. You already like to gamble, there’s way to many parties going on every night, and it’s just not the place I want to be. So I said, sarcastically, ‘Well, you can move to Vegas, but I’m going to be in L.A. So he got really mad.”

At that, Princess said her husband stormed off, not coming back until the next day, which is when she first brought up divorce. “I said, ‘With the way you just get up and disappear, I gotta get back to LA and get my mind right before this baby comes. Because with the way you move, I’m liable to be alone at any given moment,'” she recalled. “And he said, ‘Well I’m preparing to be alone, too, as long as I can see my kids Monday until Wednesday.’ And I said, ‘Okay, we can just be separated then.’ And he’s like…’Not before I file fist.’ So the conversation got really, really ugly.”

Ray J denied stranding his family anywhere at the time, saying on his own Live, "I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad. Man, I’m at the Sky Lofts right now, as you can see. I just don’t understand how somebody can get ‘stranded’ when we never left! We’ve been right here. You’re staying right there. We’re gonna get into little arguments here and there, but it’s small stuff that you can work out. But to take to social media and create this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm’s way is not cool.”

The two began to live separately, but in December, Ray J made a public apology to Princess to PEOPLE. "Well, first off, let me say, Princess, I love you, baby, and I'm sorry for all the things that happened. We cool now and we'll work it out," he said. "I know you still mad at me, but as a couple, you go through things and it just got a little bit out of hand. Sometimes it gets out to the public and then everybody has their opinion on it, but we're good though, as parents and as friends and as husband and wife. We just went through something."