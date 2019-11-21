Ray J Abandoned His Pregnant Wife Princess Love in Las Vegas, She Claims

Ray J is in some pretty hot water with his wife, according to her recent claim about the rapper. As E! News noted, Ray J‘s pregnant wife, Princess Love, claimed that her husband left her stranded in Las Vegas and that she was subsequently not able to get in touch with him. The publication reported that the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star even took the drama a step further by commenting on the situation on one of Ray J’s since-deleted Instagram posts.

E! News reported that Ray J posted a red carpet photo of himself, his wife, and their daughter, Melody, on Instagram in the midst of this drama. Princess Love shed some light on her situation in the comments section, as she claimed, “Left me and Melody stranded in Las Vegas and blocked me from calling… now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly.” As a result of her comment, the rapper deleted his Instagram.

Princess Love opened up about why the situation is such a difficult one for her. As she explained, she is waiting for someone to help drive herself and her daughter back to Los Angeles, as she doesn’t want to have to drive alone with her daughter. The reality star said that she has enough money to buy tickets for a return home, but that her car is in Las Vegas.

She said, “I’m over 8-months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on.”

While Ray J has since deleted his post, he has yet to address his wife’s claims. On Nov. 20, Princess Love once again took to Instagram to share that her husband has blocked her on social media following this supposed incident.

She wrote, “Somebody tell Scooty boy he’s only hurting himself [laughing emojis] This is so funny to me.”

According to PEOPLE, Ray J and Princess Love wed back in August 2016 after dating for about four years. They welcomed their first child together, Melody, in May 2018. The couple announced that they were expecting their second child back in August, with both of the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars revealing the news on Instagram.

In October, the couple revealed that they are set to welcome a baby boy in January. They announced the news in truly grand fashion, with a helicopter releasing blue smoke to confirm the gender of their new addition.

As of right now, it’s unclear where Ray J and Princess Love stand regarding this recent drama.