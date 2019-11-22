Ray J’s Wife, Princess Love, Takes to Instagram to Say, ‘I Don’t Want to Be Married Anymore’

Princess Love is “done” in her marriage to Ray J after claiming the rapper “abandoned” her and their 17-month-old daughter Melody in Las Vegas after attending the Soul Train Awards over the weekend, despite her being about to give birth to their second child. The pregnant Princess Love took to her Instagram Live Thursday to declare, “I don’t want to be married anymore. Period. I don’t have time for this. This is not love. And I’m done.”

As per HollywoodLife, the Love & Hip Hop star explained that she and Ray J had been fighting for weeks after she discovered he had a second phone, which she claims had been used for “entertaining some women.” Trying to work through the discovery for the good of their family, the pair headed to Las Vegas for the weekend to attend the award show, which is where another major fight broke out.

“He asked me to move to Vegas,” Princess Love said. “And I’m like, no, I don’t want to move to Vegas. And so he’s like…well can you at least consider it? I’m like, no I don’t want to move to Vegas. I’m not even considering it. This is not the place to have kids, this is not the place to raise your kids, and I just don’t like it here. It’s too many distractions. You already like to gamble, there’s way to many parties going on every night, and it’s just not the place I want to be. So I said, sarcastically, ‘Well, you can move to Vegas, but I’m going to be in L.A. So he got really mad.”

With that, Princess Love claims Ray J stormed off, not coming back until the next day, which is when divorce came up.

“I said, ‘With the way you just get up and disappear, I gotta get back to LA and get my mind right before this baby comes. Because with the way you move, I’m liable to be alone at any given moment,’” she continued. “And he said, ‘Well I’m preparing to be alone, too, as long as I can see my kids Monday until Wednesday.’ And I said, ‘Okay, we can just be separated then.’ And he’s like…’Not before I file fist.’ So the conversation got really, really ugly.”

Ray J has since offered up his side of the story on Instagram as well, denying he abandoned her or their daughter.

“I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family,” he said. “To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad. Man, I’m at the Sky Lofts right now, as you can see. I just don’t understand how somebody can get ‘stranded’ when we never left! We’ve been right here. You’re staying right there. We’re gonna get into little arguments here and there, but it’s small stuff that you can work out. But to take to social media and create this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm’s way is not cool.”

Photo credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BET