'Queer Eye' Star Tan France Officially Becomes US Citizen

Queer Eye's Tan France is officially an American citizen! The Netflix series' fashion expert took the Oath of Allegiance during his naturalisation ceremony on Tuesday, celebrating a milestone towards which he has been working for two decades.

France, who is originally from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, now lives with his husband Rob in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Tuesday celebrated his "monumental" achievement at a socially distanced ceremony. "A few minutes ago, I officially became an U.S citizen!!" he captioned photos of him taking the oath. "For me, this is monumental. It’s something I’ve been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional."

France said that that right away, he was ready to exercise his constitutional rights as an American. "Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation," he wrote. France had plenty of his Queer Eye colleagues wishing him well on his big day, with original cast member Carson Kressley writing, "Omg this is monumental! We are fortunate to have you!!!!" Bobby Berk jokingly chimed in, "YOU HAVE TO PRONOUNCE SQUIRREL CORRECTLY NOW!!!!"

France has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, which is calling for an end to racism and police brutality in protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25. "Arrests aren’t enough," he wrote on Instagram May 27. "Not all of these horrible cases are filmed/photographed. What about the many we don’t see? Those who commit these crimes against black men/women MUST be punished, to the full extent of the law."

"These protests and public appeals would not be necessary if our justice system was actually fair and just!" he continued on Instagram five days after Floyd's death. "How is it that this seems to be the only way to get these criminals held accountable?"

He also pressed his followers to take action against racism however they can. "No, I’m not saying you have to get out and protest, but take action in your immediate lives at the very least," he added on June 1. "Call out racist bulls— in your family. Stop acts of racism when you see them, and teach your kids to do the same....and stop telling Black people how they should protest. No comments needed, this isn’t a conversation."