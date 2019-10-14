‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Gets Candid About Baby Plans With Wife Linda Phan

Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are getting candid about their future! The two who married in 2018, are not immediately planning on having kids, but have already made arrangements inside their home in case they do. In an interview with Us Weekly, Phan joked about the pair wanting to have 17 kids when asked what number they had in mind.

“I think we’re at 17 [kids],” the 34-year-old said, before her husband chimed in with, ” I think most parents do that. They’re like, ‘Let’s have 10,’ And then they’re like, ‘One’s good.’ However many we have, we’ve spent a lot of time building a home that will show them a lot of love.”

However many children the couple wants, one thing is for sure, they would like to start with twins considering Scott is a twin with Jonathan Scott and Phan’s sister has twin babies. They also admitted what they’re looking forward to most about expanding their family, and that’s “spending a lot of time in the kitchen because that fills your soul.”

“That fuels your creativity and then to get the kids excited about experimenting in the kitchen, which we do sometimes when we have time,” they added.

The two tied the knot in Italy almost a year and a half ago on May 12, 2018 with 300 family members in attendance. Their family and friends came from all over from the U.S. to Canada, Scotland and Latin America. Fans, of course, got an inside view of the wedding in June during Property Brothers: Linda and Drew Say I Do.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple told PEOPLE. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

The two met back in 2010 at Toronto Fashion Week and got engaged six years later in 2016.

As for Scott’s brother Jonathan, he recently made his relationship with actress Zooey Deschanel public official and has opened up about wanting kids, admitting he would adopt and be a father on his own if he had to, although he would rather have a partner.

“I want to be a dad,” he told the outlet. “So it’s important for me to have a partner who would play a key role in that. When we film our shows I get along so great with the kids, and I like the idea that I can use what I believe to be good to shape the mind of a little human. I have said to myself that if I don’t find the right person I think I would probably adopt on my own, because I think I would be a great dad.”