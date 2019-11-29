‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Shares Cuddly Photo With Zooey Deschanel in Thanksgiving Post

Jonathan Scott couldn’t let Thanksgiving Day go by without gushing over girlfriend Zooey Deschanel a little…or a lot!

The Property Brothers star made sure to include the New Girl actress in his holiday gratefulness tribute, which he shared on Twitter alongside a photo of his brother Drew Scott, sister-in-law Linda Phan and, of course, his two pups!

Calling himself “beyond thankful” to have such “incredibly fun loving” people (and dogs) in his life, Jonathan made sure to express his life for the friends, family members and of course his new girlfriend in the sweet tweet.

I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies. You bring joy to my life. I love you ☺️ ❤️ #HappyThanksgiving #ThankYouToOurFansToo pic.twitter.com/sbqap6mXyQ — Jonathan Silver Scott (@MrSilverScott) November 27, 2019

Scott and Deschanel first revealed they were dating in September after meeting during an episode of Carpool Karaoke, and have been inseparable ever since, showing off their love everywhere from the red carpet to casual Instagram photos from their time spent at home.

Earlier this month, a source close to the couple even told Life & Style that Scott has moved some of his stuff into Deschanel’s Los Angeles home, marking a major step in their relatively new relationship.

“He’s already moved some of his belongings into Zooey’s place [in L.A.], and they’re talking about buying a love nest and renovating it together,” the source said, adding of the quick pace of their romance, “She’s adamant that her feelings for Jonathan are genuine and says ‘when you know, you know.’ When they met, there was immediate chemistry and they haven’t looked back since.”

This has been Deschanel’s first public romance following her split from ex-husband Jacob Pechenik in September. The two were married to for four years and share two children — Elsie, 4, and Charlie, 2.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Photo credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images