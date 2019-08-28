‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Reveals ‘Broken’ Nose From ‘A Very Brady Renovation’

Jonathan Scott is channeling his inner Marcia Brady as he and brother Drew Scott take on bringing the Brady Bunch house back to its former glory during HGTV’s upcoming A Very Brady Renovation. As the Property Brothers stars prepare for the Sept. 9 premiere along with Good Bones‘ Mina Starsiak and Karen Laine, Flea Market Flip‘s Lara Spencer, Restored by the Fords siblings Leanne and Steve Ford and Hidden Potential‘s Jasmine Roth, Jonathan decided to go full-method and take a microphone to the face in a promo video for the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@mrsilverscott) on Aug 27, 2019 at 2:37pm PDT

That microphone, of course, was thrown by brother Drew, who was clad in his own Brady-reminiscent gear as he chucked the mic behind his shoulder to nail his twin in the face. While it’s clear the moment was just for laughs, Jonathan showed off his best broken nose makeup on his Instagram page, telling fans to check out the video in his Story for the full skinny.

“It’s all 70’s-Disco-Drew’s fault,” he captioned the picture, adding a laughing emoji. His brother, Drew responded with several laughing emojis of his own, writing only, “Soooorrrrryy Jonathan.”

Jonathan’s injury may have only been part of TV magic, but followers like Carrie Ann Inaba were taken in at first glance. “Oh my gosh… are you okay?” the Dancing With the Stars judge commented. “That looks painful. Feel better soon.”

There’s plenty more antics coming fans’ way with A Very Brady Renovation drawing closer every day.

“What’s so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers’ childhoods,” Loren Ruch, senior vice president, HGTV programming and partnerships, said in a statement back when the show was announced “It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick and mortar location. It is certain to be a trip down memory lane.”

A Very Brady Renovation premieres Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

