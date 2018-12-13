‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Says Being on ‘The Bachelor’ Is His ‘Nightmare’

Jonathan Scott may be newly single, but the Property Brothers star definitely isn’t considering starring on The Bachelor.

Scott told Us Weekly Wednesday that despite having been approached by the reality dating show franchise three times — twice by The Bachelor and once by The Bachelor Canada — he has no interest in handing out the final rose.

“That is so not my jam,” Scott admitted. “I would be absolutely … That’s my nightmare. Like, I can’t even imagine. Thirty — what is it, 30 women or whatever? I wouldn’t even know how to wield three people. I would be terrified, so no.”

He’s not saying no to reality TV in general though. “I would do Amazing Race. I think it sounds fun,” he explained. “I could probably even do Survivor. I grew up on a ranch. You gotta know how to live in the woods. … I’m a one-person-at-a-time kind of person.”

Not that the HGTV star has much time to test his survival skills, whether it be in the Bachelor mansion or the wilderness, due to his busy shooting schedule.

“I’m honestly having a blast,” he said of his show with twin brother Drew Scott. “With our shows, we do 44 episodes of our shows a year. It’s a lot of renovations. And when I haven’t been doing that, I’ve been traveling around and spending time with family.”

The 40-year-old bachelor does know what he wants in a partner eventually, however.

“You can’t take yourself too seriously. Like, we love to have a good time and we love to laugh a lot. … I think nothing is more attractive in a woman than a great sense of humor,” he explained. “And somebody who’s confident about themselves too. You don’t have to prove anything to anybody. Just be who you are, and I think that’s the most beautiful trait you can have.”

Scott was most recently linked romantically to Jacinta Kuznetsov, whom he dated for two years before splitting eight months ago. In November, Kuznetsov announced that she had agreed to marry photographer, filmmaker and conservationist Will Allen.

Despite their recent breakup, the contractor had nothing but well-wishes for his ex upon hearing the news, telling PEOPLE following the engagement announcement, “I wish Jacinta the very best always.”

Photo credit: Property Brothers