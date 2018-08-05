‘Property Brothers’ Twin Drew Scott Kicks off Honeymoon With Heartwarming Snapshot

HGTV star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are ready to celebrate their honeymoon nearly three months after their dreamy Italian wedding.

The 40-year-old Scott took to Instagram on Saturday to share a black and white photo of himself with Phan from their May ceremony walking off together, hand-in-hand.

“Our life long adventure together starts here,” he wrote alongside a heart emoji and the hashtag, “honeymoon.”

The Brother vs. Brother and Buying and Selling star has had a whirlwind summer so far between his wedding and shooting for his HGTV series in Nashville, Tennessee.

This past spring, Scott tied the knot in what was touted a “magical” destination wedding in Italy. The couple’s guests included 300 family members and friends who were flown in from the U.S., Canada, Scotland and Latin America to share their happy day.

“We are still floating on clouds … today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple told PEOPLE following the ceremony. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

While the couple did not have immediate plans for a honeymoon, they revealed they would be heading to Ecuador for a good cause at the time of their wedding.

“There’s an incredible organization, WE, that we work with, if you know the big WE Days? And so we did a trip to Kenya last year with WE and we’re going to do another awareness trip to Ecuador, we’ll be helping build local communities. We built a school before when we were in Kenya before with the kids. It’s something where we’re bringing a bunch of family and friends with us so it’s kind of exciting,” Scott told E! News. “For us, we like doing things a little bit differently and to bring people with us on our honeymoon it’s kind of fun.”

Scott and Phan are getting ready to take off for their honeymoon to Ecuador from Nashville, where the Property Brothers star and his bride have been staying for the last few months while he shoots the extension of their HGTV series, Buying and Selling.

Phan shared snapshots from her adventures with Scott in Nashville to Instagram, writing in the caption alongside the carousel of images, “Seeya Nashvilley! It’s been a smash, really!”

Among the images were snaps of Scott with his brother, Jonathan, an escape room adventure with their family, and a cute photo of the newlyweds in a hot tub goofing off. Phan added a string of emojis and hashtags, including “a little bit country.”

Scott has enjoyed his time in Nashville, telling Biz Journals that while he and his twin, Jonathan filmed in and around the city for their series, they learned a lot about Music City from a business stand point.

“This city is growing at an exponential rate and it’s great for the economy, and the one thing I love too is you can still get houses here at a decent price point,” Scott said. “We’ve been looking at houses that range from $100,000 to $200,000 up to a million dollars. And also you’re getting houses with decent sized lots and decent land. There’s so much potential here, especially with fixer-uppers.”

Photo credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for LOVELOUD Festival