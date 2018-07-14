‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott Shares Photo of Injury on Disneyland Trip

While celebrating the best of summer at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California with his wife, Linda Phan, Property Brothers star, Drew Scott suffered a gruesome injury.

The 40-year-old HGTV personality took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a video and photo of his broken toe.

“You know what’s really annoying? I just did this to my foot,” Scott said in the video while reversing the front-facing camera focused on his face to his right foot. “Busted toe, that’s what it looked like. That’s what it looks like now! Dumb.”

Scott also shared a photo to his Stories focused on his broken his baby toe, captioning the snap “I broke my toe” alongside a poll asking fans, “Should I straight it myself [or] Go see a doctor?”

While Scott didn’t share the results of his poll, nor the option he went with for treatment, it is unclear how he endured the pain throughout his Disneyland trip.

Scott and his wife, Phan, took to Instagram all weekend sharing images from their vacation at the “most magical place on Earth,” including photographs of the two meeting with several Disney characters, including Jessie from Toy Story.

The Brother vs. Brother and Buying and Selling star has been having a whirlwind summer so far. This past May, Scott and Phan tied the knot in what was touted a “magical” destination wedding in Italy.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively following the ceremony. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

Scott and Phan’s guests included 300 family members and friends who were flown in from the U.S., Canada, Scotland and Latin America to share their happy day.

While the couple did not have plans for a honeymoon, they revealed they would be heading to Ecuador.

“There’s an incredible organization, WE, that we work with, if you know the big WE Days? And so we did a trip to Kenya last year with WE and we’re going to do another awareness trip to Ecuador, we’ll be helping build local communities. We built a school before when we were in Kenya before with the kids. It’s something where we’re bringing a bunch of family and friends with us so it’s kind of exciting,” Scott told E! News at the time. “For us, we like doing things a little bit differently and to bring people with us on our honeymoon it’s kind of fun.”

Scott and Phan met during the 2010 Toronto Fashion Week and got engaged in December 2016.

