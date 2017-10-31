‘Property Brothers’ Stars Show Some Skin in Wonder Woman Costumes

Property Brothers celebs Drew and Jonathan Scott are showing off their drag skills in spot-on Wonder Woman costumes this Halloween.

The Scott brothers @mrsilverscott and @mrdrewscott channel #wonderwoman for #Halloween ⚡️ | 📷: Splash News #jonathanscott #drewscott A post shared by ET Canada (@etcanada) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Drew, a fan favorite on this season of Dancing with the Stars, showed off his toned legs in blue star-spangled booty shorts and a red bustier in a more classic rendition of the comic book heroine.

Brother Jonathan took on the recent Gal Gadot reboot version of the costume with a muted blue skirt and armored bodice.

Both sported a flowing black wig and smoky eye makeup, which in addition to some beard stubble, made for a funny sight.

What…no one wants to sit with #WonderWoman ? 👻🎃 #Halloween #dressup A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

“What…no one wants to sit with #WonderWoman?” Drew pondered in the caption of a photo of him sitting alone on a plane.

Fans were quick to jump on the jokesters for their hilarious costumes.

“Omg Drew! You are one sorry looking wonder woman!” one said.

“Love hairy Wonder woman!” another said.

“OMG it takes a strong man to wear something like this lol,” one chimed in.