‘Property Brother’ Jonathan Scott Teases FIFA World Cup Player May Be ‘4th Brother’

Property Brothers hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott may have just found their long lost brother.

On Tuesday, Jonathan Scott tweeted out a manipulated Photoshop image of himself, his twin Drew, their older brother JD Scott and Uruguayan soccer player Luis Suarez, and the resemblance was uncanny.

“Hold up… I think everybody may be right,” Scott wrote. “There may be a 4th brother!!!!”

Plenty of fans seemed to agree.

“Now that Uruguay is out of the World Cup, Luis Suarez can go back to his regular job as one of the Property Brothers,” one fan joked, while another wrote, “I can now never unsee Luis Suarez as the 3rd Property Brother.”

“I’m standing by my claim that Luis Suarez is the missing Property Brother,” tweeted another.

Suarez plays striker for the FC Barcelona professional men’s soccer team as well as the Uruguayan national team, which lost 2-0 to France in the quarterfinal round of the 2018 World Cup on Friday. He finished the team’s World Cup run with a pair of goals and an assist as the team went undefeated in pool play before entering the elimination rounds.

This past May, Scott’s twin Drew married Linda Phan in a destination wedding in Italy.

“We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple told PEOPLE after the ceremony. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

Drew mentioned in an interview with Us Weekly a month before the wedding that he and Phan were thinking about adding more members to the family down the road.

“We’re not in a mad rush, but we definitely want to have kids soon,” he said. “We’re looking forward to having kids.”

In late June, the HGTV personalities announced they were co-writing a children’s book titled Builder Brothers Big Plans, with illustrations by Kim Smith.

“Knowing how much kids love to make and build things, we decided to write a picture book that would help inspire them to dream big and to dare to try,” Drew explained in a statement to PEOPLE following the book’s announcement.

“It’s exactly the kind of story we would have loved to read growing up,” older twin, Jonathan added. “It’s all about trying to do what seems impossible and succeeding in all sorts of unexpected way.”