'Price Is Right' Contestant Lifts Drew Carey Into the Air During Wild Moment

A Price is Right contestant took things a bit too far when he was celebrating. The long-running game show has had some pretty unhinged moments throughout the years. Earlier this year, one person even dislocated his shoulder because he was celebrating too hard. While this most recent one didn't cause any injuries, it was still pretty out there. On a recent episode of The Price is Right, a contestant named Majed was among the four competing in the hopes of making it to the stage for the next round.

After his guess was the closest without going over, Majed was able to participate in the next round. As excited as ever, he hugged the person right next to him and lifted him up. He then gave high fives to people as he went to the stage while dancing. Host Drew Carey held out his hand to give him a handshake, but he was greeted with something a lot different. Majed immediately grabbed him to hug him and, in turn, lifted him up. While it didn't last too long, luckily, Majed was still excited. And I can't say I blame him. buzzerblog posted the scene on Twitter, and it really is fantastic.

Majed was just slightly excited to make it on stage. #PriceIsRight pic.twitter.com/pwXtYY8nxq — BuzzerBlog (@buzzerblog) October 17, 2023

You never know what could happen on a game show. Whether it's flubs or wild moments, it's definitely one of the reasons why they are so entertaining to watch. On top of the fact that most people can play right at home, even if they can't win anything. It's a good thing nothing serious happened with the lift, though, because that definitely could have gone wrong. Luckily, it was just all fun and games, and Carey was as surprised as ever. As was probably everyone in the audience and those watching at home.

It's likely more surprises and wild moments will come as The Price is Right's season continues. The series has been around for a long time, and it's still managing to keep things fresh. It's all because of the contestants, who are truly unpredictable. Not to mention the fact there is also The Price is Right at Night, which means that things are even more unpredictable than they used to be. Fans will want to tune in every weekday to see what else happens. Nothing may ever be able to top picking up Drew Carey, but it's always possible with a show like The Price is Right.