President Donald Trump Meets ‘Pawn Stars’ Personality Rick Harrison Visiting Las Vegas

President Donald Trump recently met with Pawn Stars personality Rick Harrison while the Commander-in-Chief was visiting Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Trump called up Harrison directly and invited him to a rally that the President was holding in the area.

Harrison and his son Jake turned up at the event and eventually got a photo with the U.S. President who Harrison has been a proven supporter of, following his initial support of Florida Senator Marco Rubio during the 2016 presidential race.

.@pawnstars co-star and Gold & Silver Pawn owner Rick Harrison had his photo taken with @realDonaldTrump during the president’s rally in Las Vegas Thursday//t.co/7NBh0l7R61 — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) September 22, 2018

Harrison, and the rest of the Pawn Stars crew, burst onto the reality TV scene back in 2009 when the show first debuted on the History channel.

In a past interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harrison spoke openly about the series — which was about to enter its third season — and shared how it came to be.

“I was pitching the show for four years, and nothing ever came of it,” he revealed. “Out of the blue, Leftfield Pictures calls me up and says, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about trying to do a reality show in a pawn shop.’ I said, ‘Oh, really? I’ve been trying to get this thing going for four years!’ It was really refreshing.”

“They were from New York. They weren’t from Hollywood. They were really business-minded, from the first call with them to being on the air for six months, and from there, the ratings just kept on going up,” Harrison continued.

The pawn store owner eventually went on to speak candidly about the type of clientele he encounters on a daily basis, saying that since the shows rise in popularity they were “a lot busier.”

“It’s everybody. I get people from all around the world because it plays in a lot of countries. I don’t know how many, but I know it plays in a lot,” Harrison explained. “Apparently it’s real big in England now, because I get a lot of English people coming down saying they love the show. I get every walk of life. It spans the whole spectrum — you wouldn’t believe how many 11 year old kids love my show.”

Season 15 of Pawn Stars aired its finale in June 2018, and at this time there appears to be no indication of when season 16 may begin.